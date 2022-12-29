300 WORKERS TO BE FIRED IN CHIKANKATA FOLLOWING GOVERNMENT’S FAILURE TO PAY CONTRACTOR

Sinohydro Zambia Limited, the company carrying out works at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project has written to the National Union of Building Engineering and General Workers informing them of its intention to layoff between 250 and 300 workers.

Sinohydro Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project Manager only identified as Mr. Peng, in a letter written to the union, stated that the company is reducing its labor force at the construction site.

He said the resolve is due to funding challenges the project is currently facing.

And confirming the development, National Union of Building Engineering and General Workers Secretary General, Edgar Siwila, says the union has since engaged Sinohydro Zambia management on how the situation can be normalized.

ZESCO Limited Contracted Sinohydro Corporation Limited of China to construct the 750 megawatts Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Station in Chikankata district at a cost of 2 billion United States Dollars.

