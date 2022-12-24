3,000 BAGS OF FISP INPUTS ALLEGED TO HAVE BEEN STOLEN IN ITEZHI TEZHI

Over 3,000 packs of farming inputs from the ongoing Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is alleged to have been stolen in Itezhi Tezhi and diverted to Kalomo and Mumbwa districts.



Itezhi Tezhi Council Chairperson Oliver Sitengu says the district has in the last days been receiving reports of fertilizer pilferage from farmers which prompted investigations.



Mr Sitengu has since confirmed that so far one truck has been impounded in itezhi tezhi at Musa Gate enroute to Kalomo by police and 3 people have been arrested to help with investigations.



He discloses that the confiscated truck which belongs to a local farmer who is also in custody was found with 70 bags by 50 KGS of groundnuts re-baged from the FISP bags into 50 KGS and few bags of fertilizer were also found .



And Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta says the district has embarked on monitoring the fertilizer distribution and encouraging residents to report any corruption.



The Law Maker has warned officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and any other curtails in the FISP program to refrain from such acts in order to see that fertilizer other inputs go to the right beneficiaries as envisioned by the UPND Goverment.