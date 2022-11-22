3,000 MINE WORKERS WITHDRAW LABOUR FROM MOPANI AND KCM

Over 10 contractors representing a work force of over 3000 have so far withdrawn labour from Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines on the Copperbelt due to non- payment.

Confirming the development to Phoenix News, Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors’ president Costa Mwaba says the survival of contractors and suppliers on the Copperbelt has been negatively affected by the challenges that the two mines are facing.

Mr. Mwaba says the association is making efforts to try and engage government and mining companies to ensure that the assets are unlocked and allowed to operate freely.

He has however revealed that the association is investing in other operations to fill the gap created by Mopani and KCM by shifting opportunities outside the province to north-western province.

But when contacted for a comment, Mopani Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga confirmed that a number of contractors had withdrawn labour but are resuming operations following payments that the mining firm has made in the past three weeks.