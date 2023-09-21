$300M SERENJE SOLAR POWER PLANT LAUNCHED

MINISTER of Energy Peter Kapala has launched the construction of a US$300 million solar power plant in Serenje, which will have a generation capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The project is being undertaken by Ultra Green Corporation Zambia Limited, which was awarded over 400 hectares by Chief Kabamba.

Mr Kapala said the building of the solar plant is a milestone in transforming the country’s energy landscape and supporting economic growth and energy security.

“Today, as we break ground on this 50MW solar PV project, we do so with the unwavering belief that clean and sustainable energy is not just a goal but a driving force that will power our nation’s progress for generations to come,” he said.

Mr Kapala said the investment by Ultra Green Corporation Zambia is a demonstration of Government’s resolve to support development of renewable energy initiatives.