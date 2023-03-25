31 STRAY ELEPHANTS ROAM IN CHOMA

By Evans Liyali

ABOUT 31 Elephants have been spotted roaming around maize fields in Choma.

Mbabala Member of Parliament, Joseph Munsanje disclosed this in Parliament, Friday morning, during Question for Oral Answer Session.

He says residents of Choma are living in fear of the elephants as they are destroying crops.

He has since called on the Ministry of Tourism to consider training community members to coexist with the wild animals.

Meanwhile, Itezhi tezhi Member of Parliament Twambo Mutinta disclosed that 20 hectares of maize field have been destroyed by elephants in Itezhi tezhi Constituency.

In response, Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba says the Department of National Parks and Wildlife instituted sensitization programs to educate the community to coexist with wildlife.