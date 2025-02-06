31 year old Brian Litiya of Katete has taken his own life after losing his job at a USAID Funded Project

SAD: Katete Man takes own life after losing job at US-Funded Project!



After being told last Friday that he should not report for work the next day because the United States (US) funded programme he had been working for had been suspended indefinitely, 31-year-old Brian Litiya of Katete District in Eastern Province was shell-shocked.



Litiya’s world came tumbling down on his head like a tonne of bricks because President Donald Trump had signed an order to halt aid to foreign countries, including Zambia, which had unexpectedly snatched away his only source of livelihood and masculine pride.

On the morning of Saturday, February 1, a distraught Litiya went to the house of his girlfriend to break the sad news and returned to his home.





Unable to bear the shame of no longer being able to provide for his girlfriend and support his extended family, he locked himself inside his house and decided to end it all by committing suicide. He hanged himself.



According to his workmates, Litiya had worked for the project in Katete for one year and had earlier confided in one of them that he was intending to marry his girlfriend since he now had a stable income.





“He was working with us with DAPP OVC here in Katete. He was found hanging in his house on Saturday,” a workmate who did not want to be named said in an interview.



Commissioner of police for Eastern Province Robertson Mweemba said Litiya was found hanging in his house in Chibolya Township around 07:00 hours by his girlfriend.



Mweemba said a section chairperson reported the suicide to the police.





“He reported that Brian Litiya had been found hanging from the roof of his house using a rope,” Mweemba said.

He said Litiya had been working as a facilitator for the Family Matters Programme under DAPP’s Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) sub-programme, which was funded by CDC under PEPFAR.



“On 31st January, 2025, Ruth Mubandi, aged 33, of Mountain View, Katete Boma, coordinator for the project, told everyone in the office that the programme would come to a halt until further notice,” Mweemba explained.





“Everyone was told to hand over project materials. Today, 1st February, 2025 at around 07:00 hours, Brian Litiya went to his girlfriend’s house Betty Zulu, aged 28, of Chibolya Township, and told her that the programme where he worked was put on hold and that the money he got paid, he gave K4,000 to his uncle whom she doesn’t know and K2,000 he used it for betting and he left.”

He said around 10:00 hours on the same day the girlfriend tried to call him, but he was not picking up her calls.



Mweemba said the girlfriend went to Litiya’s house with her brother, Henry Zulu, aged 39, to check on her boyfriend because she was worried about the state in which he was when he left her house.



“She also had the keys to his house. When she opened, she found slippers at the door inside the sitting room and the key next to the slippers,” he said.



“When she entered the bedroom, she found him hanging on the roof.”





Mweemba said the girlfriend then informed her brother who had remained in the sitting room and the matter was later reported to Katete Stores Police Post.



He said police officers visited the scene and found Litiya’s cold body hanging from a rafter of the roof.

“The body was inspected and found intact. It has been taken to St Francis Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting relatives,” Mweemba said.



Litiya’s death has left his girlfriend, his family and former workmates devastated.





President Trump signed the controversial executive order on Jan 20 which obliged the US government to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and imposed a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, including the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) which funded programmes employing thousands of Zambians.



The measure has slammed the brakes on all US-funded programmes worldwide, paralyzing the operations of many organisations and causing mass lay-offs of workers.

Litiya had been working under the Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) Ophans and Vulnerable Children (OCV) Project funded by the Centres for Disease Control (CDC).



-The Mast