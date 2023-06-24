32 TONNES OF COPPER CATHODES STOLEN

Armed robbers have stolen a truck laden with 32.9 tons of Copper cathodes valued at over 5.2 million Kwacha near the Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Plaza in Ndola.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner, PEACEWELL MWEEMBA says the cathodes belonging to SICO Mining of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo was being delivered to Bill Trans, a company in Ndola.

Mr MWEEMBA says the truck driver and his security escort were attacked by two men armed with pistols after they parked off the road to check tyres which were defective.

The men purporting to be police officers demanded documentation relating to the goods on the truck.

The crew was then whisked into a Toyota Allion and driven back to a place near the Roadblock in Kitwe.

Mr MWEEMBA says the matter has been handed over to the Anti Robbery Squad in Kitwe.

CREDIT: ZNBC