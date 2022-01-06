32 YEAR OLD GOSPEL ARTIST MARRIES 51 YEAR OLD GIRLFRIEND

Peter Omwaka, alias Guardian Angel, a 32-year-old award-winning Kenyan gospel artist, has married his girlfriend, Esther Musila, 51.

The musician proposed to his girlfriend last May on the occasion of her 51st birthday, after dating for one year and two months.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

The musician revealed on social media that he married on his birthday.

“And on my birthday, God repeated the miracle. He wrote, “Mr and Mrs Omwaka.”

Esther, a mother of three, characterized him as ‘unimaginable.

“To discover someone as unique as you among the billions of individuals on the planet is something I never anticipated. Let us go on this journey of life together. “Today, my dearest buddy and I married,” she wrote.