A 32-year-old South African woman, Shimoné Fluks, was allegedly stabbed to d3ath by her boyfriend.

Advocacy group, Women For Change, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, December 30, 2024. According to the statement, Shimoné was k!lled in Bersig, Montagu, on 14 December 2024.

It is reported that Shimoné ran to a neighbour’s house for help, where she collapsed from the severe stab wounds to her neck. Emergency medical personnel declared her deceased at the scene.

The boyfriend, 32, fled the scene but was arrested the following day. It is alleged that he had been abusive in the past and had st@bbed Shimoné during a previous altercation.

“Shimoné leaves behind her child. We are heartbroken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Fly high, Sister,” the statement added.