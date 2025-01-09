32-YEAR-OLD WOMAN JAILED FOR BURNING DAUGHTER’S BUTTOCKS



The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Alice Mweene, a 32-year-old woman from Old Kanyama Compound, to five years in prison for assaulting her daughter by burning her buttocks.





The incident occurred on April 12, 2024.



The court heard that the convict accused her daughter of taking money she had hidden in a pot.



When the child denied the accusation, she reportedly became enraged, beat her with a cooking stick, and then placed her on a brazier, causing severe burns.





Neighbours later intervened, rescuing the child and reported the matter to the police, which incident led to her arrest.





In passing judgment, Magistrate Amy Masoja stated that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt.



She described the assault as cruel and unwarranted before sentencing Mweene to five years imprisonment.



Diamond TV