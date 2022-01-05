

By Balewa Zyuulu

Agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo-Phiri has disclosed that a total of 331 hectares of land has so far been affected by the outbreak of the army worms in Mkushi district, central province.



Addressing a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Mtolo says due to the prevailing climatic conditions, the ministry expects all provinces to be eventually affected by the outbreak of the army worms.



Mr Phiri says in an effort to create awareness on the army worm control measures, the ministry has enhanced communication with the farming community.



He has further cautioned farmers to be on the alert of fake products by unscrupulous individuals during this year’s farming season.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri says government will soon disburse the remaining payment of k640 to farmers who supplied maize to the food reserve agency-FRA-following the recent release of funds by the treasury towards paying farmers.

