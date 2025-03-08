34 African countries spend more on debt payments than healthcare, education – Christian Aid Report





A report published by Christian Aid and its partners has revealed that more than half of African countries are spending a significant amount of their budgets on servicing debt at the expense of critical funding to sectors such as education, healthcare and infrastructure.





The report titled Between Life and Debt reveals that African countries paid $85 billion in debt repayment to external creditors in 2023, the highest since 1998. It sourced the data from the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics database.



The repayments are expected to rise higher in 2024, with African governments setting aside $104 billion in their budgets for external debt service.



The report examined the debt crisis in Africa using five countries – Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia, Nigeria and Malawi – as examples.





Four out of the five featured countries are part of the 23 countries in Africa that spent more on repaying external debt than on education and healthcare. Ethiopia and eight other countries spent more on external debt than healthcare but not on education.