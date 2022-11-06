34 “JUNKIES” CLAMPED BY POLICE DURING RAID OF LUSAKA CBD

POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended 34 suspected criminals commonly called junkies following numerous complaints of theft offences in the Central Business District.

Barely 24 hours since minister of Home affairs and internal security Jack Mwiimbu’s pronouncement that the announced that there will be police patrols day and night in order to curb gangs of violent boys who attack people in compounds.

Yesterday, Police raided the central business area and managed to apprehend the 34 who are reported to be behind thefts from people and motor vehicles in Lusaka.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said suspects are in Police custody pending further screening process.

Meanwhile Kasempa Police have detained a 37 year old Congolese man from Mongu on allegations of human trafficking involving 21 children and three Congolese female adults with one having an advanced pregnancy.

The Congolese nationals are suspected of being trafficked from Democratic Republic of Congo through Kasumbalesa border to Namibia by Isa Nyandinda Bernard.

The victims have since been kept at Kasempa police station whilst the suspect who was found with K16, 382, 20 Namibian dollars and two phones is detained in police custody as Investigations are under way.