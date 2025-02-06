35% of the Electricity needed for the city of Addis in Ethiopia is generated from Waste (Garbage).



The landfill for waste, measures 350,000 square meters and processes 511,000 tonnes of waste every year.





The United Arab Emirates processes 2,000,000 tones of waste per year, converting it to electricity for 135,000 households.





China generates 1.5 billion KWh of electricity from Waste at one of its plants. Per annum, the landfill handles 3,000,000 tonnes of waste.



Waste to Energy (WTE) incineration plants are not cheap but the technology is proven and creates jobs for citizens.





UAE spent close to $ 1 billion dollars on its WTE Plant. It is able to produce ash for bricks ( used for infrastructure ), recycled plastic for use in road construction and generating 200 MW of power.



As parliament opens next week the 11th of February, I will propose that Government;





1. Develops a policy to guide local and foreign investors on WTE projects

2. ⁠Comes up with a cost reflective tariff for electricity from WTE plants



Garbage is still poorly managed in our respective communities in Zambia.





WTE provides an incentive for waste to be collected since it is needed by companies that will set up the power plants.



– We need to create a society of ideas for development –



Christopher Kang’ombe