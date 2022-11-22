35 YEAR OLD MAN HACKS HIS WIFE WHO REFUSED TO ESCORT HIM TO THE CEMETERY FOR MONEY RITUALS

November 22, 2022 – Police in Chongwe received four reports of unlawful wounding in which the victims identified as Olipa Nyendwa aged 24, Rabecca Ngulube aged 22, a female juvenile aged 7 and David Shimilinani a Burundian national aged 29 all of Ibex area in Chongwe District of Nkomeshya Chiefdom were hacked by David Tembo using a machete.

Our preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, David Tembo aged 35, had a marital dispute with his wife identified as Olipa Nyendwa whom he had ordered to accompany him to the cemetery for some money rituals.

This was in October, 2022 on unknown date. The order made the wife leave her matrimonial home and moved to her aunt’s house in Lusoke village, Chief Nkomeshya.

On November 19, 2022 at around 21:00hrs, the suspect followed the wife at her aunt’s place on suspicion of her having extra marital affairs. He wounded her on both hands with a matchete, he also hacked Rabecca Ngulube who sustained a deep cut on the forehead. He also wounded his step daughter aged seven who sustained a deep cut on the left leg and ran away.

In the process of escaping he wounded David Shimilinani who sustained a deep cut on the face.

All victims were rushed to Chongwe District hospital but Olipa Nyendwa was referred to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital were she is still admitted.

The suspect was apprehended and is detained in custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer