35-YEAR-OLD WOMAN OF LUSAKA ELECTROCUTED WHILE ANSWERING THE CALL OF NATURE



A 35-year old woman of Lusaka’s Plainview area identified as Alice Nyambe Friday evening died after being electrocuted while answering the call of nature.



Brother in law to the deceased identified as Goodson Kawilila tells Camnet news that Ms. Nyambe who was in the company of her friend drinking beer met her felt when she went to answer the call of nature near a makeshift shop which had illegal electrical connection.

Camnet TV