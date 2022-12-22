36 YEAR OLD MAN WHO INHERITED GRANDPA ’S JUJU SENTENCED TO [email protected] BY HANGING

Mathias Zulu of Petauke, Eastern Province, who is said to have inherited his grandfather’s charms and later killed him has been sentenced [email protected] by hanging.

According to a report published by Zambia Daily Mail, Zulu, 36, was found guilty of murder despite having denied the offence, which is said to have happened on January 10, 2020 when he beat up his grandfather Mathias Phiri, 82, who later died.

The prosecution called four witnesses to prove the case of murder against Zulu, who was appearing before Lusaka-based High Court judge Gertrude Chawatama.

The prosecution witnesses included Zulu’s cousin, who testified that he saw him beating his grandfather around.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail