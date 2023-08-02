38 YEAR OLD WOMAN OF LUSAKA ARRESTED FOR STABBING TO DEATH HER BROTHER IN LAW

Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Catherine Sampa, aged 38 of Chawama compound for Murder, after stabbing to death her brother in law.

In a statement, police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that the incident occurred on August 1, 2023, at around 22:55 hours in Chawama Compound.

“Brief facts of the matter are that a concerned neighbour heard noise from the suspect’s house who then rushed there, only to find the deceased laying lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck. He then reported the matter at Chawama police station, and officers followed up the report.” He said

“After a physical check on the body, the deceased was found with a deep cut in the neck, and no object was found at the scene of crime. The motive behind the killing is yet to be established,” he added.

Mr Hamoonga also said that the body was picked and deposited in University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem and burial.

The suspect is in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

Ends

02/08/23