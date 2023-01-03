39-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING CANAL KNOWLEDGE OF HIS 67 YEAR OLD GRANDMOTHER

By Chileshe Mwango

Police in Rufunsa District are holding a 39-year-old man for the offence of incest after he allegedly had canal knowledge of his 67 year old grandmother.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has confirmed the incident saying the suspect was on January 1st seen by his auntie running out of his impaired vision grandmother’s house at about 05:00hrs who alerted members of the community who gave chase and apprehended him.

Mr. Mwale says the victim is said to have gone to sleep in her house alone on December 31st, 2022 around 20:00 hours where the suspect was seen at dawn the next day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale says a 47-year-old man of Lusaka’s Chaisa compound has committed suicide after alleged pressure from his former wife over school fees.

Mr. Mwale says the deceased, Peter Zulu was seen among his friends celebrating the New Year at one of the bars in Chaisa Compound but was later found hanging by the neck tied to the rooftop by his brother who they shared a room with.

He has explained that the deceased was heard complaining that his former wife allegedly gave him pressure on the school fees for their only child who has qualified to Grade 10.