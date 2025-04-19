392 BENEFICIARIES RECEIVE 2025 CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND (CDF) BURSARIES



A total number of 392 individuals in Isoka District will benefit from the 2025 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) bursaries, aimed at supporting education and skills development.



The program is divided into two categories: skills development bursaries and boarding secondary bursaries.



Skills Development Bursaries 279 beneficiaries will receive skills development bursaries to pursue studies at various Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) registered institutions.



The total investment for this category is K5,580,064. This initiative is expected to enhance the skills and employability of the beneficiaries, contributing to the country’s workforce development Boarding Secondary Bursaries.



An additional 115 students will receive boarding secondary bursaries to attend various boarding schools, with a total funding allocation of K352,800.



This support will enable students from disadvantaged backgrounds to access quality secondary education and achieve their academic goals.



