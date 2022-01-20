

By Prudence Siabana

Police in Lusaka have recovered assorted items believed to have been stolen from silver rest area by suspected criminals who have been terrorizing residents of that area.

And police have arrested four suspects in connection with the theft while three are currently on the run.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says police have also recovered and identified the motor vehicle that was used to conduct criminal activities in the area.

Speaking during the display of the recovered items among them laptops, mobile phones, TVs, Genset, solar panels and shoes among many others, Mr. Hamoonga says the incidents of theft were reported as far back as November 2021 and since then police have been investigating the criminal activities.

He explained that the criminals used to pretend to look for piece works during the day and would go to steal at night.

Mr. Hamoonga says the recovery process of the stolen items has since commenced and silver rest residents who had their goods stolen are being advised to visit Chalimbana police.

PHOENIX NEWS