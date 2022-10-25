4 cops nabbed for beating suspect to death

FOUR Kaoma police officers have been arrested for allegedly beating up a suspect, who later died.

The officers, from the criminal investigations unit, whose names have been withheld because the matter is still under investigations, are currently in police custody at Kaoma Police Station.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened on Friday. “The matter is under investigations,” he said.

“A post-mortem was done to determine the cause of death and we are waiting for the results.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail