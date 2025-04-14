4 MEN ACCUSED OF MURDERING FOR IBA DIRECTOR GENERAL PLEAD NOT GUILTY



By Nelson Zulu



Four men accused of murdering Former Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA- Director General Guntila Muleya have pleaded not guilty to one count of murder under section 200 of the penal code before judge Vincent Siloka at Lusaka High Court.



Two police officers, M’thusani Dokowe Basa and Alex Caleb Zulu, along with businessman Samuel Dokowe Basa and accountant Francis Chipyoka, face the charge.



During the plea hearing this morning, lawyer to the Dokowe brothers, Chawezi Ngoma explained that Samuel Dokowe Basa, who collapsed in court last Friday and remains ill is unable to speak, should be examined to determine his fitness for trial under section 17 of the criminal procedure code.



However, judge Siloka declined the request, noting that Samuel managed to walk to court and that a swift plea was not prejudicial.



While the three other accused entered not guilty pleas, Samuel’s plea was marked as not guilty due to his silence in the dock.



The case will proceed to trial on April 29, 2025, pending the court’s receipt of Samuel’s medical report.



Mr. Muleya’s death occurred on 22nd July last year and his body was found with gunshot wounds a day after he was reported missing.



PHOENIX NEWS