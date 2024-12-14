4 men to go on trial court for likening French first lady ‘to a paedophile’

Four men will appear in court next year in Paris over allegations they harassed French First Lady Brigitte Macron online, including likening her to a ‘paedophile’.

Recall that disinformation on Macron’s gender has circulated on social media for years, and she has also been attacked over the 24-year age difference with President Emmanual Macron.

In August, Brigitte Macron filed a complaint and authorities opened an investigation into cyberharassment and incitement to commit an offence, the public prosecutor said.

A hearing in July next year will concern “malicious comments about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, as well as her age difference with her husband… likening her to a paedophile,” prosecutors said.

A trial is scheduled for the end of October.

The relationship between the president, 46, and his wife, 71, who met while she was a teacher and he was a teenager, is a source of media attention in France and abroad.

Among the accused is Aurelien Poirson-Atlan, born in 1984, a publicist known on social media as “Zoe Sagan”, who is often linked with conspiracy theory circles.

Poirson-Atlan’s lawyer, Juan Branco, denounced the charges and accused the public prosecutor of taking an “obvious political direction”.

Among the posts spread on social media is disinformation claiming that the first lady, formerly Brigitte Trogneux, had never existed and that her brother Jean-Michel had changed gender and assumed that identity.

In September, a French court ordered two women to pay 8,000 euros ($8,400) in damages to Macron after falsely claiming she was transgender, sparking online rumour-mongering by conspiracy theorists and the far right.