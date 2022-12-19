4 MORE SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DUMPING OF BODIES OF SUSPECTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN LUSAKA

By Patricia Male

Police in Lusaka are holding four suspects in connection with the dumping of 27 bodies in Lusaka’s Meanwood nkhosi area recently.

And Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has disclosed that the condition of the only surviving suspected illegal immigrant who is currently admitted to hospital is said to be improving.

Mr. Mwale says investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

He adds that postmortem on the 27 deceased bodies has not yet been conducted as police are still waiting for all formalities to be concluded.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu disclosed that the driver of the tipper truck believed to have been used in dumping the 27 bodies of the alleged illegal immigrants in Lusaka’s Meanwood area recently has been arrested.

PHOENIX NEWS