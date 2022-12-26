4 PEOPLE CHEAT DEATH IN MANSA ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT



Four people in Mansa have cheated death after they were involved in a road traffic accident – as the District celebrates Christmas.

This happened around 20:00 hours on the junction of President Avenue and Chembe – Mansa road adjacent to Zanaco.



Involved was a Toyota Corolla registration number ADC 5502 driven by unidentified male who had a female passenger on board calling herself “Tonga bull.”



The other bashed vehicle, a Toyota Prado was driven by a yet to be identified man.



The two motorists are believed to have escaped uninjured.

Credit: Byta FM