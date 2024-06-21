Four Pitbulls in South Africa, has brutally attacked to death a 28 year-old woman fate in Bloemfontein, Namibia square.

The woman mate her fate on Monday 17 June 2024, when dangerous animals jumped over her leaving the woman suffering severe injuries to her lower body.

Police rushed to the scene and found the woman lying on the ground, succumbing to her injuries.

Emergency Health Services personnel declared her dead on the scene. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, three of the dogs had to be put down by police, while the fourth dog and its puppies were taken to safety by the local SPCA. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased awareness and responsibility among dog owners.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of animal control and public safety.

Source:MDN News