4 Russian deputy defence ministers sacked by Putin

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has sacked four deputy defence ministers and appointed his cousin, Anna Tsivileva, to fill one of the vacancies, according to Kremlin decrees.

The move appears to be an attempt to install loyalists in the defence ministry.

Putin is set to visit North Korea this week, marking his first trip there in 24 years, according to announcements from both nations. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited the Russian president during his visit to Russia’s Far East last September.

“At the invitation of Kim Jong-un, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Vladimir Putin will make a friendly state visit to North Korea on June 18-19,” the Kremlin stated. Following this visit, Putin will travel to Vietnam from June 19-20.