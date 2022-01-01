By Chamuka Shalubala,

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how her father’s best friend defiled her in an unfinished building and threatened that he will kill her if she told anyone about the ordeal.

In this matter, Paul Singogo, 40, of Kambili Village in Mungule area is accused of having carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for trial before magistrate Alice Walusiku, the victim testified that she was defiled twice.

“It wasn’t once, but twice. The first time it happened at Idah’s place and the second time it happened at Alex’s place. I couldn’t scream because he told me [that] if I did, he would beat me and kill me. And after the act, he gave me a K5,’’ she testified in Tonga.

The girl further told the court that she didn’t know what was happening until she saw a big black “doyo” (penis) enter her vagina.

And the victim’s mother testified that as she was preparing to go to church on March 18, 2021, she took the victim to the bathroom so that she could bath her but she discovered that the girl was shaking.

“I poured some water on her vagina and she started shaking. I asked why she was doing that only to be told that ‘Singogo defiled me’. I stopped bathing her and called her father immediately,” she testified.

The witness said as she was going to tell her husband about what had transpired, she met Singogo who later gave her a lift to where her husband was.

She said Singogo acted innocently until he was told by the victim that he was the one who defiled her on two occasions.

Singogo denied the charge saying he doesn’t know anything about the defilement.

The matter was then reported to the police and the medical report was issued.

Trial continues.