40 YEAR OLD CHIBOLYA WOMAN S£XUALLY ABUSES 10 YEAR OLD BOY FOR K10

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman has been dragged to court for allegedly repeatedly s£xually abusing a nine-year-old boy whom she paid K10 after the act.

Martha Sampa , who is accused of s£xually abusing the boy on three occasions, is appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya charged with def!lement of a boy under the age of 16.

The allegedly incident happened between November and December last year.

Allegations are that during that period, the victim was sent to buy some cooking oil within Chibolya Township when she met Ms Sampa who introduced herself to the child as Anna before asking him to accompany her home within the township.

It is alleged that the women promised to give the boy K10 before taking him into her house where she undressed him and also removed her clothes before touching his gen!tals.

She allegedly put the boy on top of her and had s£x with him.

Afterwards, Ms Sampa allegedly gave the victim K10 and asked him not to tell anyone or his parents about the incident or else doing so would attract a b£ating from her.

She also allegedly told the boy that should would be giving him K10 each time and that the two meet.

It is alleged that the alleged s£xual act happened on three occasions before the child shared the ordeal to his parents and healthcare givers after he had some rush on his gen!tals.

The boy is reported to have revealed that Ms Sampa, who he could identity, had been having s£x with him.

Source: Mwebantu