40-YEAR OLD MAN BURNED TO ASHES BY FRIEND WITH TYRE

A 26 year old man of Chankalomo farms, in Kitwe District on the Copperbelt has confessed to gruesomely murdering and burning his friend to ashes.

The victim only identified as Mushota aged 40 was murdered by Christopher Miselo, aged 26 of the same area.

The incident occurred on May, 13, 2023 around 23:00 hours.

Confirming this development to Mafken FM radio, Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has explained that, on the material day whilst asleep, Miselo heard a knock and upon opening the deceased unleashed insults at him which prompted him to assault Mushota with fists thereby causing injuries on his left cheek.

Mr. Mweemba adds that, despite beating up the deceased, he allegedly continued to insult the suspect and his parents, which led him to pick up a brick and hit him on the head.

He says upon being hit Mushota fell down and then, Miselo dragged him to a nearby road where he put a tyre on him and set him ablaze.

Mr. Mweemba further reveals that the victim later turned himself in at Mwekele police post after informing his parents that he had murdered his friend.

The suspect has since been taken to Kitwe Central Police Station.