41 illegal immigrants arrested as Federal agents raid nightclub in Colorado

At least 41 illegal immigrants have been arrested during a raid at a nightclub in Colorado, US.

According to Mail Online, Drug Enforcement Administration officials found 49 people inside a makeshift nightclub in Adams County on Sunday morning, 41 of which were undocumented migrants.

Federal officials said some of those detained were associated with the violent Tren de Aragua which has been terrorizing the neighborhood.

The early morning raid was conducted alongside officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

‘Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County,’ officials said on X.

‘Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody.’ The party was ‘invite only’, officials said.

It is understood suspected TdA gang members had shared invitations to the party on Saturday night to social media and had been meeting inside the vacant warehouse for months.