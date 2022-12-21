42 YEAR OLD MAID ARRESTED FOR STEALING A BABY FROM HER EMPLOYER

A 42-year-old Kitwe maid has also been arrested after she stole her employers two-months-old baby boy.

Mercy Chanda is believed to have taken Charity Mulenga’s baby boy from Chimwemwe township in Kitwe and left it at her sister’s house.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said police received a case of child stealing which occurred yesterday at around 10:00 hours in Chimwemwe township.

“Police received intelligence information from informers who were planted near the suspect’s house, that she had appeared at her house without the child. Police rushed and apprehended her. She was interviewed and led the police to Musonda township where she had left the baby with her young sister. The baby was found in the custody of the young sister to the suspect,” he said.

He said when the suspects sister was interviewed, she stated that her elder sister just dropped the baby with her and promised to return in a few minutes, which never happened.

“Realising that her elder sister was not forthcoming, she went and reported the matter at Mufuchani kafue bridge police post. The baby was recovered and is in the hands of the biological mother,” he said.