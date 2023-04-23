42 YEAR OLD MUFULIRA MAN ARRESTED FOR DEFILING HIS 7 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

A 42 year old man of Kawama West Compound, in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt has been arrested for incest after he was found having carnal knowledge of his daughter.

Speaking in a statement issued to Mafken FM radio, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed that, the suspect identified as Luke Chanda aged 42 of house number BC 158 in Kawama West was caught in the act defiling his 7 year old daughter.

Mr. Mweemba says details of the matter are that, on April 18, 2023, the suspect invited a friend to his house, who is the complainant as he stays with his children only, because he is separated from his wife.

He notes that, whilst asleep, the complainant heard the girl crying in the other bedroom and upon entering it to check what was happening, he found Chanda having carnal knowledge of his daughter.

Mr Mweemba says the complainant thus, secretly reported the Matter to Kamuchanga Police Post in the morning of 19th April 2023 and Officers immediately launched a man hunt for the suspect who was believed to be working in town in one of the shops.

He says officers found the suspect and apprehended him, and the victim was issued with a medical form and taken to hospital where the results came out positive.

Mr Mweemba says a docket has been opened and the suspect arrested.