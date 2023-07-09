42 YEAR OLD WOMAN SHOT DEAD BY EX LOVER AFTER TELLING HIM HE WAS NOT BIOLOGICAL FATHER OF CHILD

A 42 year old woman of Lufwanyama has been murdered by her 72 year old ex lover who later committed suicide.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner PEACEWELL MWEEMBA says SAFI MAYONDE was shot at four times by SAELA WALUBITA while harvesting maize from her field.

Mr. MWEEMBA says the woman had earlier informed her ex lover that he was not the biological father of their three year old child.

He says before killing himself Mr. WALUBITA left a written message stating the reason he had killed his ex lover..

Mr. MWEEMBA has told ZNBC NEWS that after a search around Mr. WALUBITA’s farm police found his lifeless body hanging from a tree about 100 meters away from the farm entrance.