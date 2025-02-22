43 OUT OF 100 PATERNITY TESTS CONDUCTED AT THE FORENSIC DNA LAB IN LUSAKA TO CONFIRM BIOLOGICAL PARENTHOOD HAVE COME OUT NEGATIVE





According to the Children’s Code Act of 22, a child has a right to establish who its biological parents are, where practicable, if it is in the best interest of that child.





In this regard, the National Forensic Science and Biometrics Department (NFSBD) through its Directorate of Forensic Biology, and on request, handled 100 paternity cases at its Forensic DNA Laboratory in Lusaka between 2024 to date.





The Laboratory handled a total of 80 paternity cases in 2024 and out of these 46 (57.5%) positively and respectively confirmed the biological parenthood (fatherhood). However, 34 (42.5%) paternity tests came out negative.





So far this year, the Forensic DNA Laboratory has handled 20 paternity cases and of these 11 (55%) positively and respectively confirmed the biological parenthood (fatherhood). However, 9 paternity tests came out negative.





On today's the good news is that there were more positive confirmations of biological parenthood at 57 than negative confirmations at 43 out of the 100 paternity cases handled during the period under review. What is your take on this?



