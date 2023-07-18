43 YEAR OLD LUSAKA MAN FOUND DEAD IN A HINO BUS

Police in Mtendere Compound of Lusaka are investigating a Sudden Death case where a 43 year old man of Mtendere Compound identified as Maxwell Jere was found dead in a Hino big bus registration number BBC 3032 and fleet number LSK 4080.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga in a brief statement says that the driver of the Hino bus identified as Vincent kamuchanga aged 40 of house number C514 Mtendere compound discovered that the brakes of the bus were worn out and he informed the owner who advised him to take it to a mechanic within Mtendere compound so that they can be replaced. Unfortunately, spare brake pads were not available, so the driver and the deceased now decided to guard the bus overnight by sleeping in it with a brazier on.

It is suspected that the duo suffocated as the bus windows and door were found closed and upon physical inspection by police, no physical injuries were seen on the body of the deceased but white foam was seen coming out of the mouth with the head facing the brazier while the driver was found unconscious also a brazier was found in a bus with some flames of fire.

The driver was immediately rushed to Mtendere Clinic, where he was later referred to Levy Mwanawasa while the body of the deceased was taken to University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem and burial.