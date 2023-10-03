43 YEAR OLD MUFULIRA MAN KILLS 14 YEAR OLD STEPSON WITH AN AXE HANDLE.

A 14 a pupil at Taung-up Secondary school in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt has allegedly been hit with an axe handle to death by his Step- Father.

The matter was reported to Mufulira Central Police by Mirriam Chisenga aged 35 of Jomo Kenyatta Avenue Mufulira, who stated that her son, Owen Mumba aged 14 was killed by his step father, Benson Mwansa.

And Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken FM radio, that an axe handle was used, that led to the deceased to succumb to head injuries inflicted on him.

He reveals that, the incident occurred on October, 01, 2023 at house number 59 Jomo Kenyatta Avenue, and the stepfather has been arrested.

Mr Mweemba explains that, the mother to deceased had a child before committing to a 13 year old marriage with the suspect who did not have a good relationship with his step child as he never wanted him.

He adds that, on the material day the deceased had an argument with the step father, while the mother was away at church, which he says prompted his step father to hit him with an axe handle on the head.

The Copperbelt Police Chief further narrates that, the deceased was rushed to Ronald Ross hospital where he was further referred to Kitwe teaching hospital, but sadly died around 19:00 hours.

The body is lying at Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary awaiting Postmortem.