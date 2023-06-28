44 JUNKIES ARRESTED

FORTY-FOUR law-breakers, infamously known as Junkies, among them 11 females, have been arrested and charged for Idle and Disorderly.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says a further 12 were found with Psychotropic substances that were handed over to the Drug Enforcement Commission.

The arrests follow an operation by Chelston Police who carried out both Motorized and Foot Patrols targeting notorious Kamanga compound, with its inner Center roads.

The operation was conducted between 25th June, 2023 at 20:00 and 26th June, 2023 at 05:00 hours.

Hamoonga adds that the undertaking was also extended to Obama with its famous Simbeye and Big Jose Crime Infested Markets, as well as Kwamwena Meanwood Phase three where some residents have set up illegal bars.

He notes that the arrests bring the total number of apprehended junkies to 56, with suspects aged between 17 and 45.

Hamoonga states that the patrols and operations shall continue in order to combat and bring down the number of reported Thefts from both Pedestrians and Motor Vehicles, Break-in, Murder cases and other crimes in these areas.