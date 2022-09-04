45% OF PEOPLE ARRESTED, KILLED, MAIMED OR ABDUCTED UNDER EDGAR LUNGU’S BRUTAL REGIME.
Partial list of people arrested , killed, maimed, or abducted by PF
ARRESTED
1. Hakainde Hichilema
2. Chishimba Kambwili
3. Chilufya Tayali
4. GBM
5. Nevers Mumba
6. Anthony Bwalya
7. Mubita Nawa
8. Pilato
9. Nellie Mutti
10. Patrick Mucheleka
11. Mrs Mukuni (Chief Mukuni’s wife)
12. Elisha Matambo
13. Chellah Tukuta
14.Mutohela Matambo
15. Kabaso Mulenga
16. Ackson Sejani
17. Maxwell Mwale
18. Frank Tayali
19. Hon Mubanga
20. Garry Nkombo
21. Edward Makayi
22. Late Request Mutanga
23. Partner Siabutuba
24. Martha Mushipe
25. Obvious Mwaliteta
26. Mr Sichilongo
27. Vincent Lilanda
28. Late James Lukuku
29. Late Bonwell Mwewa
30. Lewis Mwape
31. McDonald Chipenzi
32. Kalani Muchima
33. Romeo Kangombe
34. Mr Kelvin Namuswa
35. Derrick Sinjela
36. Gregory Cifire
37. Mr Chakawa and 3 others
40. Mutohela Matambo
41. Javan Simooloka
42. Airubi Mwanza
43. Travor Mwiinde
44. Haloba
45. Laston Mulilanduba
46. Muleya Hacheenda
47. Hamusonde Hamaleka
48. Laston Nyirenda
49. Raphael Phiri
50. Charles Sinyangwe
51. Symon Mwanza
52. Lingo Nyirenda
53. Alex Miyoba
54. Derrick mazembe
55. Christopher Mwachenju
56. Naomi Mwale
57. Gilbert liswaniso
58. Remmy Mukoba
59. Petter Masani
60 Judy
61. General Chiwenga.
62. Milner Simbangu
63. Milner Munakampwe
64. Mr Hinyama
65. Mr Kapoba
66. Mr M’sichili.
67. Mr Himuyaba Matimba
68. Mrs.Sylvia Simaanya
*List goes on*
These are some of the well known people arrested under Edgar Lungu
KILLED
*Meanwhile those killed under Lungu’s government*
1. Mapenzi Chibulo,
2. Vespers Shimuzhila
3. Nsama Nsama
4. Joseph Kaunda
5. Lawrence Banda
6. Obed Kasongo
7. Grazier matapa
8. Chama Mwango
9.Vijay Munachilawo
10. Malesu Mukonka
You can add to the list.
(Including hundreds, if not thousands of UPND members who were either arrested or assaulted by PF thugs and Police)
Emmanuel Mwamba was sitting comfortably, sipping coffee in South Africa and Ethiopia, and other surrogates were quiet then, should just shut up and let the law deal with law breakers