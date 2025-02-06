4,500 TEACHER’S SELECTION PROCESS ENDS NEXT WEEK – TSC



The Teaching Service Commission- TSC- says the selection process for the recruitment of 4,500 teachers will be completed next week.





TSC Chairperson, DAPHNE CHIMUKA says Provincial and District education Officials are currently in Chilanga District were the selection process is underway.



Ms CHIMUKA says the selection process started two weeks ago.





She told ZNBC News in an interview that the teachers are being selected according to the needs of each District.





Ms. CHIMUKA said the teachers are being selected using the data base from the applicants that applied last year.





She said the recruitment of 4,500 teachers was budgeted for.