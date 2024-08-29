475 MoH employees on payroll without supporting documents

OVER 470 employees were introduced on the government payroll under the Ministry of Health without supporting documentation, the Public Accounts Committee report revealed.

At the time of the audit, the controlling officer did not avail documentation supporting the introduction of 475 employees on the payroll.

The lack of documentation was blamed on flaws in record keeping at facility level.

