48 AMBASSADORS/HIGH COMMISSIONERS OUT OF 56 WHO WERE APPOINTED BY FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU ARE REMMITTING 6% OF THEIR SALARIES TO PF

Eight out of 56 remaining ambassadors/high comissioners who were appointed by Former President Edgar Lungu have stopped reminitting 6% of their salaries to the party.

Speaking in Lusaka at PF Sacretariate this afternoon, Former PF SG Davies Mwila expressed sadness that some ambassadors/high commissioners who were appointed by Former President Edgar Lungu are no longer giving the party 6% of their monthly earnings. “We have 56 of our people (ambassadors/high commissioners) in foreign mission but Iam sad that only 48 have continued to contribute while 8 including Dr Kaseba stopped contributing 4 months ago”, said Mwila.



Currently Zambia has 69 ambassadors/high commissioners across the world of which 56 were appointed by President Lungu and 13 by President HH. Since 2016, PF has unwritten policy which compels all its Ministers, MPs, Ambassadors/High Commissioners, PS, DCs, PEOs and other well paying govt officials who were appointed on the basis of their loyalt to the party to remit 6% of their earnings to the party on monthly basis to support party activities. 94% of the mentioned Edgar Lungu’s appointees have continued supporting PF financially (the party that gave them jobs), but now some 8 ambassadors/high commissioners are resisiting to continue contributing while 48 have continued doing so.



Meanwhile Davis Mwila has claimed that UPND has lost popularity across the country because of bad governance. “Naimwe namumona kutila nabafilwa elo abantu balefwaya PF. Twalibachita ububi ku Lwangwa na Kukabush na Ku Kwacha tukabasepa, watch the space gentlemen”

May be an image of 9 people, people standing and suit