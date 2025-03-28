49 religious leaders in Western Cape switch support from ANC and ACDP to DA



49 religious leaders in the Western Cape, previously aligned with the African National Congress (ANC) and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), have shifted their support to the Democratic Alliance (DA).





This transition was officially announced at a press briefing in Cape Town, where the DA welcomed the faith-based leaders, including prominent figures such as Apostle Elbree Jacobs, a former ACDP provincial elections manager, and Pastor Sanville Moses, the party’s former provincial fundraiser.





The move signals a strategic alignment with the DA, which has governed the Western Cape since 2009, and is seen as a step toward enhancing community leadership and support.