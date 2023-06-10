5 NABBED FOR TRAFFICKING ALBINOS

Police in KALOMO have arrested FIVE people including a traditional healer for trafficking of TWO persons living with albinism.

The five have been indentified as KEBBY SHANYANGA 42, JUSTINE SONGA 27, ALFRED SIALUBABA 45, LENON CHITUMBA 25, a traditional healer and a Juvenile.

Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA says suspects SHANYANGA, SONGA and SIALUBABA attempted to traffic a 41 year old man living with albinism of Mwandi district and priced him at 5 hundred thousand Kwacha.

Mr HAMOONGA told ZNBC News that the incident occurred on Saturday June 3, 2023 at a named Guest house in Kalomo District of Southern province.

Mr HAMOONGA also revealed that SHANYANGA, SONGA whilst working with CHITUMBA a traditional healer of Sky layby area in Zimba district, and a male Juvenile aged 17 allegedly whilst acting together attempted to traffick a 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil at Kalomo Secondary School who is living with albinism.

He said this incident also occurred on Saturday, 3rd June , 2023 between 16:00 and 18:00 hours in Mawire compound in Kalomo District.

Mr HAMOONGA said the five accused persons are all in custody and will appear in court soon in Kalomo District.