5-YEAR-OLD GIRL ALLEGEDLY SODOMIZED BY 4 MEN

By Patricia Mbewe

Police in Lusaka are investigating a case of unnatural offenses involving a 5-year-old female juvenile victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted by four male suspects in Mtendere East.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says the incident occurred on March 11, 2025, between 17:00 and 21:00 hours, and was reported to the police on March 19, 2025, by a concerned relative of the victim.

Mr. Hamoonga has disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was playing with friends when she was left alone by the roadside.

He explains that it is alleged that two suspects, William Phiri aged 21 and Lawrence Phiri aged 19, forced the victim into an unfinished house, where they were joined by Victor Mutinta and an unidentified accomplice.

Mr. Hamoonga explains that the assailants allegedly covered the victim’s face with masks and took turns sodomizing her before threatening to slit her throat with a razor blade if she revealed the ordeal.

He says the victim sustained injuries to the anal region and is receiving medical attention while police have apprehended two of the suspects and efforts to arrest the remaining two are ongoing.

PHOENIX NEWS