5-year-old honored by police for saving mom’s life after she suddenly fainted

Zoey Reddick was awarded by the Skokie Police Department last Wednesday for her bravery and intelligence. When her mother, Jessica Reddick, became unconscious, the 5-year-old dialed 911, saving her life.

During the May incident, she informed the operator, “Um, I was in my room watching TV, and my mom just fainted. Can you come hurry? I already called my poppy and my grandma,” per police reports.

Subsequently, Jessica Reddick, her mother, told WLS-TV that all she could recall was that she had just finished supper and had chosen a movie to watch with her daughter when she passed out from a seizure-like episode.

“Everyone was surrounding me,” she recalled, adding that when she awoke, all she could see were the paramedics encircling her. “And I’m like, ‘what happened?’”

The 5-year-old described her scary encounter, stating, “She called me, and I said, ‘Yes, mommy? Yes, Mommy? ‘Yes, Mommy?’ She wasn’t saying nothing.”

Her mother declared, “I was in total shock, like, ‘who called 911?’ And they’re like, ‘your daughter.’ And I couldn’t believe it.”

Jessica added, “I was just totally blown away. The way that she remained calm. The way that she gave 100% accurate information.”

Zoey, only in kindergarten, was fully aware of everything her parents had taught her, including the address of their home and her mother’s medical condition, so she knew exactly what to tell the dispatcher.

She explained, “I took 10 deep breaths… 10 deep breaths, and I calmed down.”

“I was panicking, but I calmed down,” she stated, revealing her method of being calm.

The proud mother remarked, “Heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and forms. You have Superwoman, Superman. I have a super Zoey.”

Zoey replied, “I’m grateful I have a mom. I have a blessed mom.”