50 Cent And DJ Khaled Supposedly End Beef At Florida Event

50 Cent and his long-time antagonist, DJ Khaled, are believed to have settled their differences after they both attended a public event in Florida this week.

Both artistes, sources say, were spotted at the Reggie Jackson’s Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Judging from a video shared on Instagram, fans believe the hip-hop stars have ended their long-held beef. The event was sponsored by 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits brand.

The video posted on social media on January 15 shows 50 Cent meeting various guests, including DJ Khaled, who was quoted saying, “Nothing but love and respect,” as they both hugged and grabbed each other’s hands.

According to sources, the beef between the two top talents began around 2005, when the rap group G-Unit was on bad terms with Fat Joe.

The G-Unit boss seems to have reservations about some of his colleagues in the industry. Last year, he described his first encounter with Eminem back in 2000, saying it was “a wild” experience.

He recalled being invited to Los Angeles, at the time, to speak with the Mockingbird hitmaker, without “knowing what the purpose was.”

For that reason, he felt he had to show up in a bulletproof vest for safety. The Candy Shop crooner said this when he appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.