50 Cent Backs Diddy To Beat Sex Trafficking Case If He Can Land A$AP Rocky’s Lawyer

50 Cent is confident that Diddy can win his sex trafficking trial, but only if he can manage to land A$AP Rocky‘s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

50 wrote on Instagram: “If Diddy can get Joe he might beat this case but he gonna have to pay a lot of money, there’s no time to prepare!”

The rapper and longtime rival of Diddy’s was responding to Tacopina’s claims that the Bad Boy Records founder had made repeated attempts to bring him onto his legal team ahead of his trial next month.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tacopina said of Diddy: “I’m going to speak to him. I’m not saying yes or no. I’m just going to listen.”

The famed lawyer, who has also represented the likes of Donald Trump and baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, had previously told The Breakfast Club that he was not interested in representing the accused sex trafficker.

He said: “I was asked to take a look at the case, that’s another case I said I was not interested in.”

Tacopina then revealed the reason was because he is close to JAY-Z: “I represent Roc Nation; a lot of people in Roc I’m very close with. Jay and [Roc Nation president] Desiree Perez, who’s the most amazing, like bomb of a boss. Jay is amazing. You know, Jay Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people. That’s sort of family to me and I don’t think they see eye-to-eye with P. Diddy.”

Tacopina also dismissed the idea that JAY-Z and Diddy were close: “Everyone wants a picture with P. Diddy, at one time or another, when they went to a party.”

Tacopina has had recent renown due to his position of A$AP Rocky’s lawyer during his shooting trial, which he won.



Speaking to Extra after the trial’s conclusion, he revealed Rocky and his girlfriend Rihanna‘s reaction to the verdict coming back in their favor.

He said: “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe.’”

Tacopina said he replied by telling Rocky and RiRi, who have two children together: “I’m gonna hold you to that.”