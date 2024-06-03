50 CENT BACKS UP DIDDY COMMENTS FROM BIGGIE’S MOM: ‘I WANT TO SLAP HIM TOO’

50 Cent has backed up the comments made by The Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother, Voletta Wallace, about her son’s ex-boss Diddy.

The G-Unit boss took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday (May 31) to take aim at his longtime rival, remarking that he’d do the same thing if he were in Ms. Wallace’s shoes.

“LOL I WANT TO SLAP THE SHIT OUT OF HIM TOO,” he said in a post that was subsequently deleted, per Complex.

The Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy (real name Sean Combs) took Hip Hop to unprecedented heights in the 90s, but even their rich history together isn’t enough for the late rapper’s mother to ignore the multiple sexual assault and rape allegations the latter is currently negotiating.

In a Rolling Stone article published on Thursday (May 30), Voletta Wallace shared her thoughts on the Bad Boy Records mogul getting caught assaulting his former partner Cassie on camera while discussing the lawsuits filed against him in recent months.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” she said. “I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She concluded: “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”